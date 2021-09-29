Drunk man sleeps between tracks, escapes unhurt even as train passes over

Coimbatore :

As per the police, the man, whose identity is unknown, had lain down in a position parallel to the tracks in an inebriated condition. “The loco pilot of a mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) train bound to Mettupalayam from Coimbatore on Monday evening was shocked to find someone lying on the tracks and thought the person had fainted. Despite continuous blasts of the horn, the man lay still without movement,” a policeman said.





A few coaches of the train passed over him before it came to a stop. Panicked passengers got down to check presuming that the man may have either suffered serious injuries or died. But surprisingly, the drunkard survived without a scratch on his body. Interestingly, even after everything, the man failed to wake up. Though the railway staff tried all means to get him to sober up, he continued lying down.





The man was thereafter dragged away from the tracks by the staff with the help of passengers. The train then proceeded after a delay of around 10 minutes. The video of the incident has gone viral.