60L ballots for integrated Vellore

Vellore :

This includes 30 lakh ballots for Vellore district where a total of 2,478 posts are up for grabs. Deciding their fate will be the district’s 7.11 lakh voters. Tirupattur district requires 25 lakh ballots for its 6.64 lakh voters who will chose incumbents for 1,937 posts, it was said. In Ranipet, 6.70 lakh voters will decide the fate of those contesting for 2,648 posts, officials said.