3 held in Arani for marrying off minor

Tiruvannamalai :

Based on information, Tiruvannamalai social welfare department officials visited the house of a 14-year-old Class 10 girl and a resident of Thirumalai village near Arani, who was married off to Manikandan (34) a tractor driver of the locality at a village temple three months ago. Getting wind of the team’s visit to their village, the girl’s parents Sekar (45) and Gayathri (40) sent their daughter away to Tiruvannamalai. The officials rushed to Tiruvannamalai and rescued the girl. Officials then complained to the Arani All Women Police who registered a case and arrested Sekar, Gayathri and Manikandan under Pocso Act and remanded them to custody.