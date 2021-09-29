Gutkha worth Rs 30 L seized, 4 held

Thiruchirapalli :

Fort Police rushed to Sanjeevi Nagar on a tip off and found as many as 64 bags of banned gutkha from a vehicle. The vehicle and two mobile phones were seized and police arrested S Somu Sekar (22) and N Manoj Kumar (26) both from Mysuru. The duo pointed to V Baskaran (50) from Kambarasampettai in Tiruchy and his brother V Muthu (60) who were held and Rs 3 lakh in cash seized from them. Tiruchy City Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan appreciated the cops.