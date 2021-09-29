Wed, Sep 29, 2021

CUJ, SDPI condemn H Raja’s remarks

Sep 29,2021

Chennai Union of Journalists, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and other journalists’ associations had condemned BJP leader H Raja on Tuesday for his slanderous remark against the media.

H Raja. File photo
Chennai:
The BJP leader while addressing a press conference at a private lab in Chennai termed the media as a presstitute. Chennai Union of journalists president C Anbalagan in a statement said that H Raja is a serial offender when it comes to using derogatory remarks against media and journalists. The CUJ strongly condemns H Raja for his remarks.
