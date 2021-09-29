Gale uproots windmill in Vallioor

Madurai :

Vehicle users could not drive against the wind in parts of Vallioor and Kavalkinaru in Tirunelveli district. A wind turbine installation was knocked off by strong winds in a private windmill station at Ambalavanapuram village, Vallioor. In the impact the blades caught fire and was extinguished after an hour and half struggle. Several trees were uprooted and power poles were knocked down in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari. Farmers were worried about the loss to banana crop loss in Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Kalakad and Vallioor.