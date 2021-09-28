Seven teachers test positive for Covid-19 in this TN school

Chennai :

Apart from the teachers, two other students studying plus two in the same school have tested positive for the infection. The affected teachers and students were all asymptomatic and quarantined in hospitals for treatment.





To avoid further spread, the management has declared a holiday to the school for a week. Students from Classes 9 to 12 were likely to continue online class until then. Sanitary workers were deployed by the corporation to disinfect the campus.





“A total of 87 students studying in schools and colleges in Coimbatore district have so far tested positive for the infection. Of them, a major cluster was reported in a nursing college in Saravanampatty with around 65 students turning Covid-19 positive,” said an official of the health department.