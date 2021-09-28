Preventive medical care scheme to be launched in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that under the scheme, medical camps would be organised in all the districts in the State. At least 1,000 medical camps with six specialities will be organised, he added.





"A total of three camps will be organised in each of the 385 wards in Tamil Nadu. If the need arises, we will organise more camps to facilitate access to healthcare in Tamil Nadu for the general public," said the Health Minister.





A total of 15 camps will be organised in Chennai. Other Corporations and municipalities will have three camps each. The scheme was launched earlier in 2006 by former Chief Minister late M Karunanidhi. However, it was not continued later and it will be revived now.





Health Minister said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed to ensure speedy construction of the new medical colleges and state health department officials are conducting regular inspections for the same.





"Of the 11 new medical colleges in the State, the central government officials have asked for several improvements in the four medical colleges in Dindigul, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, and Kallakurichi. The work for the same will be over in the next few days and we will again call upon the central team to reinspect the medical colleges," he said.





He added that 150 medical seats have been approved by the Union Ministry in Ooty, Kallakurichi and Virudhunagar. 100 medical seats have been allocated in Namakkal, Tiruvallur, Tirupur and Ramanathapuram medical colleges.





Talking about the vaccination drive in the State, he said that since nine lakh vaccines are expected from the Centre, the vaccination will start in all the districts. However, due to the Gram Sabha meetings scheduled this week, the fourth mega vaccination drive is likely to be postponed for next week.





He added that the state health department is likely to deploy 4,000 healthcare workers for the expansion of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam in Tamil Nadu.