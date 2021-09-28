Mekedatu dropped from CWMA talks

Chennai :

A statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government late Monday evening said that the Cauvery-Gundaru interlinking and detailed project report of Mekedatu dam was included in the agenda of the meeting, but Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry objected to raising it in the meeting as the issue was pending before the court.





Accusing Karnataka of only releasing 85.8tmcft to TN till September 26, against the 119.5tcmft fixed by the Supreme Court, the delegation from TN submitted a report.