1st round of counselling begins for general category students seeking engg admission

Chennai :

The aspirants will have four days from Monday to pay the initial deposits online. After that, the applicants participating in the first round of counselling will have to fill their choice of course and colleges from October 1 and 2.





For the candidates who appeared in the first phase of counselling, the tentative allotment will be made on October 3. After getting the confirmation from the students, the provisional allotment will be made on October 5.





This academic year, 1,36,973 students who enrolled to pursue various engineering courses are expected to take part in the four-round counselling process.





Higher Education Department Additional Director Dr T Purushothaman, the official in charge of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021), told DT Next that almost all the students who are to appear in the first round of counselling are expected to pay the initial deposit, as their choice of courses are likely to be confirmed.





“Similarly, the students who secured ranks from 14,789 to 45,227 will participate in the second round of counselling that will be held from October 1 to October 6. In the third round to be held from October 5 to October 9, the applicants who secured ranks from 45,228 to 86,118 are expected to appear,” he said.





The remaining students who were ranked from 86,119 to 1,36,973 have been asked to take part in the counselling from October 9 to October 14.





Provisional allotment was made on Friday for special category students, including those who studied in State-run schools.





This year, the 476 higher education institutions in Tamil Nadu, including Anna University, have 1,51,870 seats against the enrolment of 1,38,531.