TN takes novel initiatives to improve revenue, revive pandemic-affected tourism

Chennai :

One such is an exclusive menu for children at the guesthouses operated by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC). “‘Discover the enchanting Tamil Nadu – Where stories never end’ is the new mantra of the Tourism Department, which is working to improve revenue that was battered by the pandemic lockdown. We are in the process of attracting tourists back,” Minister Mathiventhan said on the side-lines of World Tourism Day celebrations here on Monday.





“Based on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s instructions, 30 announcements and concepts have been planned to bail out the tourism industry at the earliest. Exclusive menu for children, food carving with wildlife theme, introduction of revised menu in Tamil, English and Braille are some of them,” the Minister explained.





For the past two years, the Tourism Department was affected by lockdown and no major event could be organised. But now, strategic planning was being done to boost tourism, he added. Mathiventhan also flagged off a bus that is carrying 11 social media influencers to write blogs, review heritage sites and release videos on lesser known tourist spots across the State.





Another initiative is creating promotional videos on the making of Swamimalai bronze statues and Tirubhuvanam Thanjavur sarees. “The films will feature the craftsmanship of Tamils,” explained Tourism Secretary B Chandramohan.