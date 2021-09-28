COVID-19: TN logs 1,657 new cases, 19 deaths

Chennai :

The daily numbers saw a decline in most of the districts with Coimbatore reporting the highest of 189 cases and Chennai 186 cases. While Erode reported 117 cases, 113 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu.





The overall TPR in the State stood steady at 1.1 per cent, with the highest positivity rate of 2.1 in Tiruvarur. Chennai has a TPR of 0.8 per cent currently.





As many as 19 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the State, including 13 deaths in government hospitals and six deaths linked to COVID-19 in private hospitals.





The highest number of five deaths were reported in Coimbatore. The total number of deaths due to the virus in the State stands at 35,509.





A total of 1,662 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 26,06,153. Currently, there are 17,261 active cases in Tamil Nadu. In the past 24 hours, 1,51,326 people were tested for the virus in the State.