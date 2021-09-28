TN plans 4th mega vax drive on Sunday, eyes 50L doses from Centre

Chennai :

Pointing out that the vaccination drives have achieved beyond the target on each occasion, Ma Su clarified that after more number of vaccines are received from the Union Government, the fourth vaccination drive will be conducted this week.





Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to the Prime Minister requesting 50 lakh doses of vaccines for the State and the vaccines received were distributed to all the districts. “The State has a stock of three lakh vaccines currently and I along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan will urge the Union Health Ministry to allocate more number of vaccines as the vaccination is on halt today,” he said.





Adding that during the third vaccination drive, no one was forced to pay for the vaccine and the public responded well to the drive, he said, “If the Union Government is ready to allocate 50 lakh vaccines per week, the fourth major vaccination camp will be held this week. We are not forcing anyone to come forward for vaccination but there is nothing wrong with getting vaccinated and it only protects an individual against the infection.”