Vellore: Pvt hospital canteen staff kills self

Vellore: Sandhya (24) daughter of Kapoor and working in a canteen of a major private hospital was a resident of Makhan area. On Monday, she was seen at the fort entrance and she suddenly clambered up a wall and jumped into the moat. Residents alerted Vellore North Police and they with Fire Service personnel managed to retrieve her body and sent it for post mortem to Vellore GMCH. Probe is on to ascertain the reason for her suicide.
