Ganja: 2 repeat offenders, woman held in Vaniyambadi

Two persons who were arrested in connection with the seizure of ganja from the premises of ‘Deal’ Imtiaz of Vaniyambadi, the prime accused in the former MJK councillor Waim Akram’s murder were again arrested for possessing ganja on Monday.

Representative Image Chennai : Police said a vehicle check near Vaniyambadi resulted in police spotting 2 kg of ganja following which the three occupants of the jeep, including a woman were arrested. The woman was identified as Rabia Parveen (43) sister of Imtiaz. The other two occupants were identified as Fazal (26) and Salaudeen (26) arrested in connection with raid on Imtiaz’s premises.