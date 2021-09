An 84-year-old man was killed on the spot when he was hit by the van of a private leather company carrying women workers from nearby villages to Ambur town on Monday.

Chennai : Police said the van carrying around 40 women was attempting to turn into the service road at Sandror Kuppam when it overturned after knocking down Ayyavu of Sandror Kuppam, who was killed on the spot. Local residents pulled out the women stuck in the van and sent the13 injured to Ambur GH.