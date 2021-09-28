Man kills self after poisoning kids in Coimbatore

A 33-year-old man committed suicide by hanging after murdering his two children in Salem over domestic squabbles.
Coimbatore: Police said P Murugan poisoned his two children, Srinivasan, 9 and Krishnapriya, 6, before killing himself in a farm on Sunday. A native of Dindugul, Murugan was residing at Sankagiri and working as a cook in a ‘dhaba’ on Kuppanur National Highways. Murugan left the house along with his two children following a quarrel with his wife two days ago. As they didn’t return home, his wife Murugeswari, 24, lodged a missing complaint. A search revealed that Murugan hanged after poisoning his two children in a mango orchard. He also sent a video.
