Rains hit normal life in Kumari

Rains lashed several parts of Kanniyakumari district since Sunday evening, throwing normal life out of gear.
Madurai: Residents were happy over the cold weather prevailing in the wake of downpour, which slowed down traffic, broke down trees and power lines at several locations between Colachel and Karungal, sources said. Rains accompanied by wind uprooted trees at 13 locations and it subsequently left 17 electricity poles damaged resulting in power outage, sources said. However, officials and Fire and Rescue and Tangedco personnel swung into action to restore normalcy. Catchment areas received heavy downpour and resulted in the rise of levels in various dams.
