Munusamy doubts fair conduct of polls

It is doubtful if normal vote counting will be possible given the vitiated poll atmosphere created by the DMK, said AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy on Monday.

AIADMK Leader KP Munusamy (File Photo) Vellore : Interacting with reporters after visiting the three jailed party functionaries in Gudiyattam sub jail, he said a party which went to such extremes to jail opponents for allegedly arguing with Assistant Returning Officer over the withdrawal of a party candidate, he asked, “Will representatives of other parties be assured of security?”