Kamal seeks due state honour for late comedian Nagesh

Chennai :

On the veteran comedy actor’s 88th birth anniversary, he said that in recognition of the artistic contribution of the great actor, the government should bare minimum name a road in the city after Nagesh, institute an award in the name of the actor and erect a statue in the premises of the MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute. “The state government should realise that recognising the artists is also a duty of good government,” he said, in a statement.





In a tweet, Kamal said: “Today is the birthday of comedian Nagesh. The man who entertained people by starring in over 1,000 films never got the recognition he deserved. The government of Tamil Nadu should do its best to honour his memory.” He recalled that the media hailed Nagesh as Jerry Lewis of Indian cinema and Charlie Chaplin of Tamil Nadu. He said that Nagesh’s film career lasted 50 years with his debut through Manamulla Maruthaaram in 1958 and Dasavatharam in 2008.





“He neither pushed himself to the forefront nor lobbied for awards or recognition. That’s why he was ignored while he was alive and after his death. He was awarded Kalaimamani award by the state in 1974 and got the national and state awards for the best supporting actor for his performance in Nammavar in 1994,” he said, adding that Nagesh is qualified to receive any of the highest awards in cinema. “I wonder how he would have been celebrated if he had been born in France or America or Germany. As a fellow artiste, it pains me that even after 12 years of his passing away, the government continues to ignore him,” he added.





Meanwhile, campaigning for civic polls at Padappai, he asked the voters to elect MNM candidates if they want real public servants in the local body polls. “If you vote for the kazhagams, you will only get more masters. I campaigned today emphasising that if you elect MNM candidates, you will get real public servants, ” he wrote on twitter. “Our party candidates are being threatened to withdraw the nominations. They (ruling party) don’t want candidates who want to serve the people come in the way of their business, ” he said, urging the people to vote for his party’s candidates.