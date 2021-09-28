Tamil Nadu Forest Min meets Union Minister in Delhi

Chennai :

The Minister urged the Union Minister to provide more funds and subsidies for the state to ensure that the Tamil Nadu forest cover which is 23.98 per cent is increased to 33 per cent as per the national forest cover policy.





The Minister also explained about the Pallikaranai Marshland project and the wetland water conservation projects mooted by the state. Ramachandran also demanded funds to reduce human–animal conflicts in tiger reserves and funds to execute restoration of elephant corridors in the state. State Forest Secretary Supriya Sahu was also present during the meeting.