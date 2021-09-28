OPS urges CM to prevent Co-optex staff strike

Chennai :

Media reports are stating that the staff are working under poor hygienic conditions due to ill-maintained restrooms and lack of facilities. The extended working hours from 8 pm to 9 pm had also made things difficult for women staff to reach their homes back due to lack of bus transport facilities.





The Co-optex employees are facing stress and work pressure that escalates due to the poor sales at Co-optex showrooms. All these issues have been raised and taken up with the Handloom Minister and Chief Secretary at the Secretariat, but no respite for the employees is found till now, Panneerselvam said in his statement.





The agitated staff had issued a notice informing one-day demonstration on October 5 at the Co-optex headquarters in Chennai and had also warned a subsequent strike if the workers’ demand were not met, OPS noted seeking the intervention of the Chief Minister to prevent the strike and address the employees’ grievances, the statement added.