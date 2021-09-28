2 DMK nominees elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Chennai :

Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan, who is also the returning officer for the by elections, said, “In the separate by elections held for Council of States to Tamil Nadu by the elected members of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, consequent on the resignation of KP Munusamy and R Vaithilingam the following candidates sponsored by DMK have been duly elected unopposed to fill the vacancies.”





Munusamy and Vaithilingam quit the RS membership and got elected to the State Assembly, necessitating by elections for the two seats. With the election of Kanimozhi and Rajesh, the strength of DMK in the upper house of the Parliament rose to 10, making it the fourth largest party.





Last month, DMK’s NRI wing joint secretary MM Abdullah was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.