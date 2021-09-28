Stalin issues order to withdraw cases on NEET, Tasmac protesters

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday issued orders to withdraw 446 cases booked against anti-NEET protesters and 422 cases booked against people who opposed running of Tasmac liquor shops in the state.





An official communique from the state government said the Chief Minister has issued orders to withdraw the cases and drop all follow up action on them.





Stalin has issued the orders to give effect to his earlier announcement in the Legislative Assembly that steps would be taken to withdraw the cases booked against anti-NEET and anti-Tasmac protesters in the previous AIADMK regime.





The Chief Minister made the announcement in the Assembly, while replying to the debate on demand for grants for the police department on September 13.





The ruling DMK has already withdrawn 5,570 cases booked in the previous AIADMK regime against people who protested against the three farm laws enacted by the Union government, Citizenship Amendment Act and implementation of Methane, Neutrino, Kundakulam Nuclear Power Plant and Salem-Chennai eight lane projects in Tamil Nadu.





MLAs of various political parties like Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi’s Velmurugan, MMK’s MH Jawahirullah, PMK’s GK Mani, KMDK’s Eswaran and Left parties had urged the Chief Minister during the budget session of the Assembly to withdraw the cases against protesters.