Bharat Bandh: Thousands arrested during farmers' protest in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

In Coimbatore alone, around 1000 persons courted arrest for staging rail roko and demonstrations in different spots. More than 600 members from DMK, Congress, VCK, CPI (M), CPI and farmers participated in the protest spearheaded by Member of Parliament PR Natarajan. They were arrested, when they attempted to barge into the station by raising slogans against the central government demanding to withdraw these controversial farm laws.





Similarly, farmers associated with Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (non-political) led by its president Su Palanisamy protested by wearing a garland made out of vegetables. More than 50 farmers were arrested for protesting. Members of SDPI, ‘Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi’ and trade unions held protests across the district.





















Protests in Salem also evoked good response as around 1,180 people from various organizations were arrested in the district. Over 600 people affiliated to CITU, AITUC, INTUC and farmers organisations staged a protest near Salem old bus terminus.





In rural areas of the district, protests were held in 13 spots including Attur, Pethanaickenpalayam and Nangavalli resulting in the arrest of 447 persons. Except traffic disruptions, the protests were peaceful and normalcy wasn’t affected in the western region.