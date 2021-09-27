World Tourism Day: Hogenakkal falls in Tamil Nadu reopen for tourists

Coimbatore :

The district administration lifted the ban on World Tourist Day after a sharp dip in Covid-19 infections. Tourists enjoyed coracle rides by following safety precautions; however the public will be allowed to take bath in the falls and take up massage services only from 1 October.





On the first day, there were just a minimal number of tourists and mostly the local public visited the falls. Tourists from across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states are expected to come in the coming days.





Pennagaram PMK MLA GK Mani visited Hogenakkal and heard the grievances of oarsmen, cooks and other workers dependent on the tourist spot for their livelihood. Speaking to the media, Mani said that he will urge the government to set up artificial falls so that tourists do not return disappointed when the water flow is low in the natural falls.





The falls remained shut due to lock down following COVID-19 pandemic forcing hundreds of oarsmen and other workers jobless for the past several months.