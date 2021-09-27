Nearly 25 lakh inoculated in Tamil Nadu's third mega vaccination drive

Chennai :

The third vaccination drive had a target of achieving 15 lakh innoculations across the State, through 23,436 centres, including primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres, nutrition centres, and schools across Tamil Nadu. The target was achieved around 2.30 pm and additional doses were continued later in the day.





The highest of 2.13 lakh doses were administered in Chennai, followed by 1.15 lakh doses in Cuddalore. While 1.13 lakh doses were administered in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy and Thanjavur also recorded over 1 lakh innoculations until around 8.30 pm on Sunday. Among health unit districts with least innoculations were Ramnad and Paramakudi.





Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the vaccination camps in Chennai along with Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan. Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected vaccination camps in Tirchy, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore. “The third vaccination drive was expected to overachieve the target of 15 lakh target and with the adequate availability of vaccines, the drive continued during the day,” Subramanian said. The stock of vaccines has been exhausted in the State and the vaccination will not continue on Monday. The immunisation will resume as stocks arrive from the Centre,” the Minister said.





Chennai Corporation administers 2.13L doses in city





The Greater Chennai Corporation on Sunday vaccinated more than 2.13 lakh people in the city, as part of the massive vaccination drive. According to Corporation data, 1,600 camps were organised in the city, including static and mobile teams and 2,13,763 people took the shots while the civic body had plans to vaccinate 2.40 lakh during the mega camp. Among the zones, highest vaccination was achieved in Kodambakkam and Ambattur zones, where 21,710 and 23,140 people received shots respectively. Interestingly, five of the extended zones, such as Manali, Madhavaram, Alandur and Sholinganallur achieved less than 10,000 vaccination. In total, the Corporation has administered 49,57,372 doses, of which 32,70,822 are first doses, till Saturday. Similarly, private hospitals in the city have administered 10,43,385 doses, of which 7,71,153 are first doses. In total, more than 60 lakh doses were administered in the city. On September 19, more than 2.02 lakh doses were given.