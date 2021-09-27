PTR member of GoM on GST system reforms

Chennai :

Thiaga Rajan, who was critical of the Union government for overlooking Tamil Nadu in the constitution of a similar committee to propose reforms in tax structure for some products, would be one of the eight ministers, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The GoM would review the IT tools and interface available with tax officers and suggest measures to make the system more effective including changes in business processes.





The committee would also identify potential sources of evasion and possible use of data analysis towards better compliance and revenue augmentation and mechanisms for better coordination between Central and State tax administration and tax administration of different states. The appointment comes in the backdrop of right wingers criticising Thiaga Rajan for his acerbic remarks against the state BJP leadership and his own party colleague.





He tweeted, “Happy to be nominated as a member of the GST Council standing GoM on system reforms. CM @mkstalin had asked commercial taxes minister @pmoorthy21 and I to work on these issues in TN, ” the Minister stated.