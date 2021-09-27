COVID-19: TN records 1,694 new cases, 14 deaths

Chennai :

The 1,694 new cases reported on Sunday included one from Karnataka. Coimbatore reported the highest number of cases (196), by Chennai (190), and Erode and Chengalpattu (118). The total number of cases in the State has gone up to 26,57,266.





The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stands at 1.1 per cent, while it went down to 0.8 per cent in Chennai. The highest TPR was recorded in Tiruvarur that had 2 per cent positivity rate.





The State notified 14 deaths, of which 3 were in Thanjavur, and the total toll has gone up to 35,490.





After 1,658 persons were declared recovered, the total recoveries in the State has risen to 26,04,491. In the last 24 hours, 1,54,692 samples were tested for the infection.