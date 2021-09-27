2 held for covering up jumbo’s death in Nilgiris

Two tribal residents, who covered up the death of a wild elephant by electrocution for over four years, were arrested by Forest Department in The Nilgiris on Sunday.

Representative Image Coimbatore : The elephant was electrocuted after it came into contact with an illegal electric fence put up by M Eswaran, 40, in Mettukkal coming under the Kotagiri Forest Range. Officials said that Eswaran took the help of two others S Katturaja, 27 and S Nithish Kumar, 24, to bury the carcass. Nithish Kumar died in a road mishap in 2019.