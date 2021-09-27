6 held for attempt to print fake notes in Vellore

Police arrested 6 persons for attempting to print counterfeit currency notes on Saturday night and were on the lookout for 3 others in this case.
Vellore: Vellore range DIG AG Babu and SP L Selvakumar ordered a special party which raided a premises in Gudiyattam on Saturday based on a tip off. The police team found 40 bundles of black currency papers along with chemicals and some equipment. All of which were seized. A Tangedco lineman on medical leave was among the six held in the case.
Conversations