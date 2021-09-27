3 of family hang to death in Dindigul

Three persons of a family were alleged to have committed suicide by hanging near Nilakottai in Dindigul district on Sunday.
Madurai: The deceased have been identified as Murugeswari (36), her son Santhosh (17), an SSLC student and daughter Soundarya (13), of Class 7, sources said. Nilakottai Inspector Guruvenkat after enquiring, said family dispute was suspected behind the incident. Based on a complaint lodged by Panchavarnam, mother of Murugeswari, Nilakottai police have filed a case under Section 174 of CrPC, the Inspector said.
