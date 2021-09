Two brothers who went to bathe in Palar river near Katpadi were washed away by the flood waters on Sunday.

Palar River (File Photo) Vellore : According to police, Mubarak (18) and his younger brother Zahir (17), sons of Babu Bhai of Virudampattu went to bathe in the river. Zahir, who doesn’t know swimming jumped into a deep spot and started drowning. Mubarak trying to save him, got washed away.