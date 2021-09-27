Mon, Sep 27, 2021

Parents seek help for son in Saudi jail

Published: Sep 27,202102:41 AM

Aggrieved over the incarceration of their son in Saudi Arabia, parents from Kanniyakumari have sought help from authorities for his early release.

Representative Image
Madurai: JP Aristo (30) a taxi driver was arrested on charges of causing vehicular accident and detained in Al Har’ir prison at Riyadh since December 2, 2020. His parents approached INFIDET for help and the fishermen welfare trust has written to Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of External Affairs and Special Cell of Chief Minister for his release.
