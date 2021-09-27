List of panchayat union members, presidents elected unopposed released

The nominations of as many as 79,433 members for various posts in the local body elections have been accepted. A release from the State Election Commission said that 1,166 nominations have been rejected.
Chennai: A total of 23,998 polling booths has been established. A total of 26 panchayat union ward members and five village panchayat presidents were elected unopposed in Tiruvannamalai district, officials said. The 26 union ward members include one each in Thurinjapuram, Polur, Cheyyar, Vandavasi and Arani west panchayat unions, two each in Kalasapakkam, Chengam, Pudupalayam, Thellar and Thandarampattu PUs, 3 in Vembakkam PU and 4 each in the Anakavoor and Tiruvannamalai PUs, officials said. The five village panchayat presidents who were elected unopposed include those of Kovur, Periakilambadi and Sananandal panchayats and Sengaputheri and Irumaram panchayats, they added. In Ranipet district, 22 village panchayat presidents and 464 village panchayat ward members were elected unopposed while in neighbouring Tirupattur district 3 village panchayat presidents and 176 panchayat ward members were elected unopposed, officials revealed.
