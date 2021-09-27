4-round engg counselling for general category from today

Chennai :

As many as 1,36,973 students, who have enrolled to pursue various Engineering courses, were expected to participate in the four-round counselling this academic year.





Accordingly, students, who secured ranks from one to 14,788 will be participating in the counselling from September 27 to October 2. During the counselling procedure, the payment of the initial deposit will be made by each student and they have to choose the institutions and courses during the specific period.





A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts the engineering admissions, said that the provisional engineering seat allotments for the first batch will be made on October 5. “Likewise, the students, who have got rank from 14,789 to 45,227, will be participating in the second round of counselling, which will be held from October 1 to October 6,” he said adding “during the third round, students, who got rank from 45,228 to 86,118, is expected to appear from October 5 to October 9.”





The official said that applicants, who were on the rank list from 86,119 to 1,36,973 were asked to participate in the counselling from October 9 to 14.