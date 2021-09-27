Supriya Sahu to hold additional charge as TNPCB chairperson

Chennai :

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Sunday issued orders placing Sahu in full additional charge of the post of chairperson, TNPCB, with immediate effect, until further orders.





The order was issued days after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided several places allegedly owned by former TNPCB chairman AV Venkatachalam.





A huge haul of gold, silver and currency was seized from IFS officer Venkatachalam’s house during the raid, which prompted the vigilance sleuths to book cases against him.





Her appointment has received a mixed response with some questioning the government for removing the checks and balances in the department by allowing the secretary to hold additional charge of the TNPCB chairmanship.





But, a few have welcomed the appointment as a crackdown on alleged corruption in the government machinery.