Flight lieutenant held in Coimbatore for rape of colleague

Coimbatore :

The accused identified by police as Amirtesh, 29 has been booked under IPC section 376 for rape and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday night. He was lodged at Udumalpet sub jail in Tirupur district.





The victim officer, 28, from Delhi, had reportedly raised the issue of sexual assault with authorities at Air Force Administrative College premises, however no action was taken. Police said she suffered an injury in her leg while undergoing sports training in the campus on September 10.





She then went to sleep in her room after taking medication. In the middle of night, she woke up to find herself undressed and was sexually assaulted by Lieutenant Officer Amirtesh from Chhattisgarh. More than 30 personnel from across India are undergoing training in the college over the last one month.





Based on a complaint to Coimbatore City Commissioner Deepak M Damor, the All Women’s Police Station in Gandhipuram registered a case and arrested the accused officer.





Meanwhile, the lawyer for Amirtesh has submitted in court that police do not have the authority to take action against an Air force officer and that the trial should only be held in a defense court. Police have sought time to file a counter affidavit. Further investigation is underway.