Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister flags off heritage walk in Secretariat

Chennai :

The 'heritage work' commenced from water gate in Fort St George and went on to Kings Barrack, Clive palace, The Cornwallis Cupola, St George Fort Museum, North Street, Parade Square, St Mary's Church, Walaja Gate, St Thomas Gate, St Thomas street and ended in St George gate.





The 'heritage walk' was held as part of International Tourism day where close to 50 college students from different colleges in the city participated and visited the heritage sites located inside St George Fort. During the 'heritage walk' students were explained about the history of the heritage sites and the impact they have on today's politics.





World Tourism Day is celebrated by the Union Nations every year on September 27 and on the day various events are conducted to stress the importance of tourism. Every year global tourism day is celebrated with a theme and this year the theme is 'Tourism for Inclusive Growth'.