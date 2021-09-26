13.12 lakh doses of vaccines administered during third mega vaccination drive

Chennai :

As of 1 pm, At least 6.64 lakh people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 4.5 lakh second doses of vaccines have been administered. The highest of 68,000 people have been vaccinated in Chennai, followed by about 53,000 people in Erode.





The third vaccination drive targets to administer 15 lakh doses of vaccines in the State, with about 20,000 vaccination camps set up across Tamil Nadu. "The third vaccination drive is expected to overachieve the target as in the case of previous two vaccination drives and we shall be able to vaccinate 20 lakh doses or more, health minister Ma Subramanian said.





A total of 28 lakh doses of vaccines were administered across the State during the first vaccination drive and about 16 lakh doses were given in the second mega vaccination drive.





Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected the vaccination camps in Chennai along with Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi and health secretary J Radhakrishnan. Chief Minister interacted with the public at the vaccination camps on the arrangements.