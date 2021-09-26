Students' Placement to be increased in Govt. Engineering and Polytechnic Colleges

Chennai :

In addition to the training, the placement in charge of the institutions will also undergo field visits to various top institutions and industrial training centres.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said accordingly, the placement officers of the colleges and universities will be taken for field visits to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Research Park and MIT - Siemens Skill Training Centre.





Pointing out that about 2,000 members, who facilitate the students in providing placements on the campus, has been identified for the training, he said "apart from the field visits, the representatives of various industries will also be called to give training for them".





Stating that during the academic year 2020-21, out of the qualified, 3,324 final year students, in the government and government-aided Engineering colleges, 2,060 students (62%) were placed in various reputed companies through campus recruitment, the official said that this year the target would be more than 80%.





"Similarly, in the government and government-aided Polytechnic Colleges during the academic year 2020-21, out of 16,300 qualified final year students, 11,936 students (73.22%) were placed in various companies through campus recruitment", he said adding "this academic year training of the placement in charges would benefit 100% students".





Explaining the training process, he said placement officials in charge of the colleges and universities would be enabled to guide and help in imparting quality practical experience through internship opportunities for the students.





"They will also create awareness among the students develop the confidence to face the selection process of job recruiters", he said adding "they will also provide employment opportunities through campus placements by ensuring to invite reputed organisations to their respective institutions".





The official also said that the placement in charge will also impart information and training for the competitive examinations conducted by Union Government such as Civil Services, Union Public Service Commission, various posts in DRDO and the state-level technical competitive examination. "They would also inform on off-campus employment opportunities and research positions and would guide research opportunities and encourage the students for a better career.