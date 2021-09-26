Sun, Sep 26, 2021

State wide storming operation by police nets 3325 criminals, 7 guns, 1110 sickles in 52 hours

Published: Sep 26,202112:09 PM

During the state wide storming operation started on Thursday night against anti social elements had resulted in the arrest of as many as 3325 persons in 52 hours, a press release from the Tamil Nadu police headquarters said on Sunday.

Weapons seized in Ramanathapuram district (File photo)
Chennai:
During this excercise the police had also seized 7 country made guns and 1110 sickles from the arrested persons.

The ongoing storming operation was a result of beheading incidents in southern Tamil Nadu during the last few weeks.

A statement from the state police headquarters said that across the state, the whereabouts of 21592 history sheeters and criminals were verified. Of that, 3325 were arrested. As many as 2526 were released based on a peace bond signed by them.

