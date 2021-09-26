Mettupalayam in Coimbatore tense after attack on Hindu Munnani leader

Members of various Hindu organisations take out a rally in Coimbatore, March 2020. (File photo)

Coimbatore :

Heavy police posse is present in the area and several parts of Coimbatore fearing a retaliatory attack on some shops and establishments.





The Hindu Munnani Mettupalayam Urban secretary, S. Chandrashekhar (35) was on the way to the organisation's office when he was waylaid and attacked. Chandrashekhar is admitted to a private hospital where is recuperating.





It may be noted that Coimbatore had witnessed one of the deadly bomb blasts on February 14, 1998 in which 58 people were killed, and 200 injured. The target of the bomb blast was the then Deputy Prime Minister and senior leader of the BJP, L.K. Advani, who was to address a public meeting.





A total of 12 bombs went off in 11 places of the city within a 12 km radius. Gelatin sticks concealed in cars, motor vans, and two-wheelers activated by timers were used to detonate the bombs. However, several bombs did not detonate and were defused later by the police and bomb squad.





The bomb attack was in retaliation to a communal clash after a policeman, Selvaraj, was hacked to death by Al-Ummah, an Islamic outfit.





Police have tightened security in Coimbatore as the situation in the city has always been fragile communally.