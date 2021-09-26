COVID-19: TN logs 1,724 fresh cases, 22 deaths

Chennai :

The highest number of pandemic cases were reported in Coimbatore that had 198 cases on Saturday, while Chennai recorded 194 cases. Erode recorded 121 and Chengalpattu 119 new cases.





With 1,55,945 people were being tested for the virus in the past 24 hours, the overall TPR stood at 1.1 per cent. The positivity rate in Chennai came down from 1 per cent to 0.9 per cent after 22,409 samples were tested on Saturday. Currently, 17,263 active cases of COVID-19 are present in the State.





As many as 22 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu. So far, a total of 35,476 people have succumbed to the virus in the State. The highest number of 8,463 deaths have been reported in Chennai.





With 1,635 more people discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total number of recoveries have reached 26,02,833.