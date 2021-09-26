Two girls drown in a lake in Thanjavur

Two little girls drowned in the lake near Thanjavur on Saturday. It is said, K Rupika (13) from Shenpakapuram near Thanjavur and N Kaushika (13) of the same place who were pursuing class 8 in Panchayat Union Middle school went to graze the cattle on Saturday.
Thiruchirapalli: At around 11 am, Rupika went to the lake nearby to wash her face and she lost her balance and slipped into the water and was struggling. On seeing this, Kaushika ran to rescue her but she too fell into the water and drowned. Meanwhile, the others who were grazing their cattle looke for the girls and and were shocked to see both the girls drowning. Ammapettai police Madhusudanan rushed the bodies to the Papanasam GH. A case was registered.
Conversations