Sun, Sep 26, 2021

1 killed in clash during birthday celebration in Thanjavur

Published: Sep 26,202103:13 AM

A birthday celebration in Thanjavur ended up in a clash in which one died and the police arrested the accused on Saturday.

Representative Image
Thiruchirapalli: On Friday night, Balamurugan from Ponnavarayankottai near Pattukkottai was celebrating his birthday along with his friends including Punniyamurthy (42) and Saravanan (34). Punniyamurthy and Saravanan had a verbal quarrel in the influence of alcohol and the verbal quarrel snowballed into an assault and the other friends pacified both and sent them to their houses. Punniyamurthy went to his house and was sleeping in the verandah and at around 11 pm, Saravanan spotted him sleeping. He stabbed him multiple times and the victim died on the spot. Police arrested Saravanan on Saturday.
