DYFI extends support for Sept 27 bandh

CPM’s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has announced its support for the nationwide bandh called by various farmer’s associations on September 27 seeking repeal of three farm laws and scrapping of the amendment to the electricity bill.

Representative Image Chennai : “Narendra Modi government at the centre has passed three farms to laws to hand over the farming to corporates. It is proposing to amend the electricity act in favour of private companies and to stop the free power supply to agriculture. Besides, it also passed new labour codes replacing the labour welfare legislations which were passed after prolonged struggles,” DYFI state president N Rajeshkumar and secretary S Bala said in a statement.