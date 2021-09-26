Sun, Sep 26, 2021

GO issued for Tasmac staff pay hike

Published: Sep 26,202103:09 AM

The TN Government on Saturday issued an Order hiking salary of state-owned Tasmac employees with retrospective effect from April this year.

File Photo
Chennai: The hike has been ordered following an announcement made by Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji made in Assembly recently. Announcing Rs 500 hike in salary, he said this would benefit a total of 25,009 employees working in 5,402 Tasmac retail shops in the State. They included 6,761 Supervisors, 15,090 salesmen and 3,158 asst salesmen, who were working on contract/consolidated pay basis. The hike will be given with retrospective effect from April this year and the govt will incur additional expenditure of Rs 15.01 crore per year.
Conversations