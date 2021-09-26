3 Nagai men seriously injured in attack by Sri Lankan fishermen

Thiruchirapalli :

Sivakumar, Siva and Chinnathambi from Arucottuthurai village in Vedaranyam, ventured into the sea in a country boat owned by Sivakumar . When they were fishing 15 nautical miles east off the coast of Vedaranyam, a group of unidentified masked men reportedly from Sri Lanka surrounded them and started attacking them with lethal weapons in which all the three persons sustained severe injuries.





Soon, they snatched away their catches, fishing equipment including nets and mobile phones and fled from the spot. On raising alarm other fishermen around rushed to the spot rescued them and brought them back to Vedaranyam coast and were rushed to the GH for treatment. Among the injured, Sivakumar sustained severe cut injuries on his head and so he was referred to Nagapattinam GH where he has been undergoing treatment with 17 stitches on the head.





Meanwhile, Nagapattinam District Collector Dr A Arun Thamburaj visited the injured fishermen and consoled them. He also assured to send a report to the state government about the incident.