Erode registrar suspended for fraudulent registration

Chennai :

In her order issued in this regard, secretary of state registration department, Jothi Nirmala said, “A lot of complaints are being persistently received about fraudulent registration of documents without following the prescribed guidelines with ulterior motives there causing huge loss to the state exchequer.”





“An inquiry into grave charges against R Periasamy, district registrar is pending and charges have been framed in the charge memo,” the order read.





“The complaints (against Periasamy) are serious in nature and the post of DR involves direct interface with the public. In the circumstances of the case, it is necessary in the public interest to place R Periasamy under suspension from service,” the order added.





“Therefore, under sub rule (e) 2 (i) of rule 17 of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, the said Periasamy is, with immediate effect, placed under suspension from service until further orders,” Nirmala said. As per the suspension order, Periasamy would be in his headquarters Erode and he shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the authority concerned.